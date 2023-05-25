Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 38,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 150,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,554 shares of company stock worth $3,539,278. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

