Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 511,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

