Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $4.06 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. MarineMax makes up 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.59% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 103,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.