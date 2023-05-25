Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $28.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $531.28. 2,327,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $539.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.44, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,086 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.