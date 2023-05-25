Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.40. 5,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.