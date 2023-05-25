Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $294,270.10 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Fu sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $294,270.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 924,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Procore Technologies

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

