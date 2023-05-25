Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 2,496 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

PCOR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 924,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,969. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,970,000 after buying an additional 83,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

