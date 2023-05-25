Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Progyny Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 620,773 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

