Prometeus Price Tops $4.19 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00015815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $80.68 million and approximately $905,501.19 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

