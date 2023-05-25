PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Issues Earnings Results

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 109.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

Shares of PGRU stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 1,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The company has a market cap of $694.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. PropertyGuru Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.