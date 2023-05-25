PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 109.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGRU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,941. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $723.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.25. PropertyGuru Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

