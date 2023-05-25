ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 309,412 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,393,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 170,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. 572,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.