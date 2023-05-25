ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $61.45. 563,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 348,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $337.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 15.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 395.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 380.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 522.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
