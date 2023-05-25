ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $61.45. 563,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 348,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $337.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 15.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 395.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 380.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 522.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.