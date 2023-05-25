ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.38

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.38 and traded as high as $25.90. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 885,267 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7,926.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

