Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,155.56

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.56 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,188 ($14.78). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,171 ($14.56), with a volume of 2,802,781 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,544 ($19.20) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.71) to GBX 1,518 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,850 ($23.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.16) to GBX 1,550 ($19.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,642 ($20.42).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,812.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,155.18.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Prudential

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5,172.41%.

In other Prudential news, insider Arijit Basu acquired 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,869.26 ($19,737.89). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.