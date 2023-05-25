PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 4,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

