PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 4,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.