PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 18,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PTC Price Performance
PTC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.93. 1,129,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.