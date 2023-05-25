PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 18,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.93. 1,129,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get PTC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Company Profile

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.