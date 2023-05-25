PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 692,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 807,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

