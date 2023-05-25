Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 1,863.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

