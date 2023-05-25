Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 1,863.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
