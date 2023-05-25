Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Boosted by Analyst

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a report issued on Saturday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Select Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.97. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 907,208 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 51.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 752,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 744,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 686,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

