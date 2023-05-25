QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Motco raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 64,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $103.41. 6,621,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

