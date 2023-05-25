QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $11.57. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 101,859 shares changing hands.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 41.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

