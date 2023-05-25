Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.22 and $6.34 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,448.63 or 1.00014184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

