QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $357.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,455.45 or 1.00017629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, "QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152779 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $534.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

