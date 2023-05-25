Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 10%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) fell 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.20. 2,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

