Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 309,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 132,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Ra Medical Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Institutional Trading of Ra Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

