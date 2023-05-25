Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 2.7%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 98,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Radius Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

About Radius Gold

(Get Rating)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.