Ravi Inukonda Sells 12,563 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

