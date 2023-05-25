Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.47. 1,815,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5,415.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

