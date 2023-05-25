Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DISH Network (DISH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH):

5/24/2023 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

5/18/2023 – DISH Network is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00.

5/9/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $20.00.

4/20/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00.

3/27/2023 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

DISH Network Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,430,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

