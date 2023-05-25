REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 7.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 92,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 409,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $793.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

