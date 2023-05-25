REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 7.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 92,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 409,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $793.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
