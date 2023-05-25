Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0843 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Request has a market capitalization of $84.33 million and $815,488.63 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,281.83 or 0.99983566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08263521 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $691,961.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.