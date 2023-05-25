Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Workday (WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Workday is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

5/1/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.40, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

