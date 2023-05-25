Reviewing Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Hammerhead Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $3.95 million 2.76 -$5.18 million ($0.09) -1.56 Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 0.99 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -55.93% -44.59% Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats NXT Energy Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal. The company was founded on September 27, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

