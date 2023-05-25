Reviewing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Associated Banc and United Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 4 1 0 2.20 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc currently has a consensus price target of $22.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 23.87% 10.35% 1.02% United Bancorp 25.87% 15.28% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Associated Banc and United Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 1.65 $366.12 million $2.54 6.13 United Bancorp $31.75 million 2.23 $8.66 million $1.53 7.83

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Associated Banc pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer and Business segment provides individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

