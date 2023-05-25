Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,929,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.