RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.81. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 12,629 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

