Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to Hold by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

