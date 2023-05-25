Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 3.0 %

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,436. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

