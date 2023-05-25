Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 375,000 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

