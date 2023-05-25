Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 19,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 81,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Royal Road Minerals

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua.

