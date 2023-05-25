Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) fell 15.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

