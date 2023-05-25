Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.2 %

CRM opened at $213.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $213.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.51 billion, a PE ratio of 995.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.