SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.50.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $41.52 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $74.19.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

