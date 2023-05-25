SALT Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $10,053.37 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.47 or 1.00002971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03394544 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,911.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.