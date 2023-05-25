Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
ISTB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 238,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,544. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
