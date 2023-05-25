Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,475 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,090.91%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

