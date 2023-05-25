Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 506,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.