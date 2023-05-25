Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,177. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

