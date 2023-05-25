Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

